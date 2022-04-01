Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AES by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AES by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,929,000 after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,799,000 after buying an additional 100,954 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AES by 18.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE:AES traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.92%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

About AES (Get Rating)

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.