Kendall Capital Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after buying an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fiserv by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,343,000 after buying an additional 4,226,311 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after buying an additional 2,112,402 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after buying an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $102.14. 36,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

