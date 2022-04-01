Kendall Capital Management Has $951,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 30,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,732. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 38.20 and a quick ratio of 38.20.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 72.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

