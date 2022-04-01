Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 863 Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BGRN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 247.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69.

