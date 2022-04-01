Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Flex by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Flex by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.