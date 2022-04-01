Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 72,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

