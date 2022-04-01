Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average is $170.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.30.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

