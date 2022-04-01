Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

