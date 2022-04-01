Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $30.76.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Fluor Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.