Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBTP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

