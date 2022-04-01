KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 905,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,698. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.66%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.