KeyCorp Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Global Payments stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

