Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $487,020.00 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,602. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

