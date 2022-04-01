Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRC. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

KRC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.79. 12,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $60.37 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $601,929,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,091.3% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 773,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 738,242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 425.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 789,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 639,450 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 179.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 863,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,163,000 after purchasing an additional 553,973 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

