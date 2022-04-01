Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,834 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 29,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 233,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,296,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 65,312 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.46%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

