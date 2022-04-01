Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 151,431 shares.The stock last traded at $65.26 and had previously closed at $65.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company.

Get Kinetik alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 3.31.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.