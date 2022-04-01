Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $55,000.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00.

Shares of NYSE KFS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550,000.00 and a beta of -0.18.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFS. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth $120,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

