Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Update

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 267,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of KLKNF remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

