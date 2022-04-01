Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 31,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.73. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.