Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given New €185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMYGet Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €190.00 ($208.79) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.75.

RDSMY stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

About Koninklijke DSM (Get Rating)

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

