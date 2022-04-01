Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given New €185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €190.00 ($208.79) to €185.00 ($203.30) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €166.00 ($182.42) to €155.00 ($170.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($225.27) to €182.00 ($200.00) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($212.09) to €189.00 ($207.69) in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.75.

RDSMY stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

