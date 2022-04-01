Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.57

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 671535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
