Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Koovs (LON:KOOV)
