Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,274. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 25.73% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kopin by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 821,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kopin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Kopin by 9,403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kopin by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,216,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 434,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.