Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KORE Group Holdings Inc. provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Shares of KORE opened at $6.00 on Friday. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Kore Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kore Group (Get Rating)

