Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.45. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 19,155 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 965,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,593.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 959,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 902,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

