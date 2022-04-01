Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $26.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 951,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,017.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,693 shares of company stock worth $1,572,687. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

