Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $77.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

