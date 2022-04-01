Krilogy Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $170.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.44 and a 52-week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

