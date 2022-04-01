Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 8,430 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

