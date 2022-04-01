Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.74 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 10.63 ($0.14), with a volume of 360,850 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £43.31 million and a P/E ratio of -8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.61.

About Kromek Group (LON:KMK)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

