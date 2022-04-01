Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KURA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of KURA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. 4,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

