Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells $156,144.56 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LH stock opened at $263.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $248.95 and a one year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,053.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

