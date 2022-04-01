Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.17. 623,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,981. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

