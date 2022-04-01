Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 5,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,346. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after acquiring an additional 436,514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

