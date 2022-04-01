LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €141.47 ($155.46).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €103.25 ($113.46) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €120.57. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($108.24).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

