Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.09. 14,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,958. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,106 shares of company stock worth $6,126,382 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.