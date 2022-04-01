Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Levere in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Levere in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Levere by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 338,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levere in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,305,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Levere in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVRA stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Levere has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

