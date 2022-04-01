LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 40,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,126,922 shares.The stock last traded at $2.80 and had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $506.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.