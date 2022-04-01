LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.30.

LHCG traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $167.80. 13,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200 day moving average is $139.14. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LHC Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

