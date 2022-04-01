Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Li Auto were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 374,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 318,700 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $27.24. 10,686,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,359,768. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -545.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

