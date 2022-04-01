LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.19.
Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.
