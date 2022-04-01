Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LTRPA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.04. 14,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,443. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,852,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 749,028 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,915,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 307,042 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,521,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

