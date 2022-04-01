Liberum Capital Increases OSB Group (LON:OSB) Price Target to GBX 790

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 645 ($8.45) to GBX 790 ($10.35) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSB. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.71) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 707.40 ($9.27).

LON OSB opened at GBX 572 ($7.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 526.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 519.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 592 ($7.75).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

