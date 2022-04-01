Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 63,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $701.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.55. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 769,031 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 507,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

