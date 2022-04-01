Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.60

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.60 and traded as low as $45.36. Linamar shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 351 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on LIMAF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.