Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $864.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $864.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $823.00 million and the highest is $892.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $757.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Shares of LECO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.64. 5,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,560. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $119.62 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,863,000 after buying an additional 163,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

