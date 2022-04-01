Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

NYSE:LNC traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.36. 1,157,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,656. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $56.41 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $128,625,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after buying an additional 412,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,570,000 after buying an additional 290,775 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

