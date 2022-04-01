Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Linde by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in Linde by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,154. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.47 and a 200 day moving average of $315.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $164.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.