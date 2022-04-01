Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $311.60.

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.93. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.38.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Littelfuse’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 70.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,631,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

