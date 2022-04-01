Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Increased to GBX 60 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 263,117 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

