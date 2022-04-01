Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of LONKF stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29. Lonking has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

